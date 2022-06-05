PHILIPPINE SEA (May 6, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Pedro Bernabe, left, from Bronx, N.Y., directs Sailors in transporting cargo aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a fueling-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thaddeus Berry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 10:13 Photo ID: 7180896 VIRIN: 220506-N-XB641-1047 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.07 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Tippecanoe [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Thaddeus Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.