220429-N-PK355-1003 ATLANTIC OCEAN - U.S. Marines, assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), attach a training missile on to an AV-8B Harrier on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 29, 2022. Kearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge ARG/MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Oliver Cole)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 05:03
|Photo ID:
|7180787
|VIRIN:
|220429-N-PK355-1003
|Resolution:
|5164x3443
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
