Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.

220429-N-PK355-1002 ATLANTIC OCEAN - U.S. Marines, assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), maneuver a training missile on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 29, 2022. Kearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge ARG/MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Oliver Cole)

Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN