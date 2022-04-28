220428-N-MZ836-1041 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 28, 2022) - An AV-8B Harrier, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, maneuvers on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 28, 2022. Kearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge ARG/MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 04:57
|Photo ID:
|7180781
|VIRIN:
|220428-N-MZ836-1041
|Resolution:
|5913x3942
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT