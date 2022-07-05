Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    926th Wing Mental Health Awareness Month 5K [Image 4 of 6]

    926th Wing Mental Health Awareness Month 5K

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham 

    926th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 926th Wing recognize Mental Health Awareness Month by participating in a 5K morale run May 7, 2022, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. (U.S. Air Force photos by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)

