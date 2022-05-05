Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership

    Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership

    OG, LATVIA

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A U-28A Draco aircraft from the 310th Special Operations Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. takes off for the first time from Lielvarde Air Base, Latvia, during Exercise Trojan Footprint, May 5, 2022. Trojan Footprint is the premier special operations forces exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability of SOF to counter myriad threats, increases integration with conventional forces, and enhances interoperability with our NATO allies and European partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification numbers and equipment)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2022 06:38
    Photo ID: 7180155
    VIRIN: 220505-F-ZT339-1011
    Resolution: 6990x5243
    Size: 16.81 MB
    Location: OG, LV
    SOF
    SOCEUR
    27 SOW
    TrojanFootprint
    TFP22

