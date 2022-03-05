Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership

Four AH-64 Apache helicopters fly over a U-28A Draco aircraft during Exercise Trojan Footprint 22 on Lielvarde Air Base, Latvia, May 3, 2022. Trojan Footprint is the premier Special Operations Forces (SOF) exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability of SOF to counter myriad threats, increases integration with conventional forces, and enhances interoperability with our NATO allies and European partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification numbers and equipment)

