Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership

A U-28A Draco aircraft sits on the flight line at Lielvarde Air Base, Latvia during Exercise Trojan Footprint, May 4, 2022. Trojan Footprint is the premier Special Operations Forces (SOF) exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability of SOF to counter myriad threats, increases integration with conventional forces, and enhances interoperability with our NATO allies and European partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification numbers and equipment)

