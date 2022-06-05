U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jacob Morales, a generator mechanic with III Marine Expeditionary Force, assists in preparing pallets of body armor, individual first aid kits, and other non-lethal equipment essential to Ukraine’s front-line defenders for transport at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, May 6, 2022. The United States is working to expedite deliveries of security assistance to meet urgent needs and will continue to utilize all available tools to support Ukraine's Armed Forces in their ongoing fight to maintain sovereignty and territorial integrity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jackson Dukes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 22:36 Photo ID: 7180018 VIRIN: 220506-M-JD525-423 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 9.7 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Okinawa Marines Expedite Essential Equipment [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Jackson Dukes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.