Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Okinawa Marines Expedite Essential Equipment [Image 1 of 4]

    Okinawa Marines Expedite Essential Equipment

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Jackson Dukes 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force prepare pallets of body armor, individual first aid kits, and other non-lethal equipment essential to Ukraine’s front-line defenders for transport at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, May 6, 2022. The United States is working to expedite deliveries of security assistance to meet urgent needs and will continue to utilize all available tools to support Ukraine's Armed Forces in their ongoing fight to maintain sovereignty and territorial integrity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jackson Dukes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 22:36
    Photo ID: 7180017
    VIRIN: 220506-M-JD525-409
    Resolution: 4399x2933
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa Marines Expedite Essential Equipment [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Jackson Dukes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Okinawa Marines Expedite Essential Equipment
    Okinawa Marines Expedite Essential Equipment
    Okinawa Marines Expedite Essential Equipment
    Okinawa Marines Expedite Essential Equipment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    III MEF
    security assistance
    allies and partners
    europeansupport2022
    supporteuropartallies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT