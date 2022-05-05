U.S. Army Special Forces participate in exercise Emerald Warrior 22.1

A U.S. Army Special Forces member conducts a communications check during exercise Emerald Warrior 22.1 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 5, 2022. Emerald Warrior is the largest joint special operations exercise involving U.S. Special Operations Command forces training for response to various threats above and below the threshold of armed conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Cabanero)

