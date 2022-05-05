U.S. Army Special Forces members prepare for a night-time training mission during exercise Emerald Warrior 22.1 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 5, 2022. Emerald Warrior is the largest joint special operations exercise involving U.S. Special Operations Command forces training for response to various threats above and below the threshold of armed conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Cabanero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 21:39 Photo ID: 7180015 VIRIN: 220505-F-TC214-0245 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.14 MB Location: HULBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 25 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Special Forces participate in exercise Emerald Warrior 22.1 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.