    U.S. Army Special Forces participate in exercise Emerald Warrior 22.1 [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Army Special Forces participate in exercise Emerald Warrior 22.1

    HULBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Cabanero 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Special Forces regroup after a static-line jump during exercise Emerald Warrior 22.1 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 5, 2022. Emerald Warrior is the largest joint special operations exercise involving U.S. Special Operations Command forces training for response to various threats above and below the threshold of armed conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Cabanero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 21:39
    Photo ID: 7180011
    VIRIN: 220505-F-TC214-0078
    Resolution: 4864x3236
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: HULBURT FIELD, FL, US
    Web Views: 26
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Special Forces participate in exercise Emerald Warrior 22.1 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EmeraldWarrior
    EW22.1
    TrojanFootprint22

