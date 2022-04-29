Dozens attend Fort McCoy’s 2022 Arbor Day observance, tree planting

Event-goers plant tree seedlings as Fort McCoy, Wis., held its annual Arbor Day celebration April 29, 2022, west of Gate 5 on the cantonment area at the installation. During the observance, Fort McCoy Garrison leadership and other installation personnel helped children from the post Child Development Center plant hundreds of trees. The post also received its 33rd Tree City USA award from the National Arbor Day Foundation (NADF) during the celebration. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

