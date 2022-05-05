U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tricia Madrigal, assistant operations training noncommissioned officer, packages evidence at a simulated crime scene during a training exercise at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, Augusta, New Jersey, May 5, 2022. The 21st identifies chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances; assesses and advises civil authorities on response measures to man-made or natural disasters. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 15:41 Photo ID: 7179585 VIRIN: 220505-Z-AL508-1284 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.79 MB Location: AUGUSTA, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st trains at Sussex County Fairgrounds [Image 24 of 24], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.