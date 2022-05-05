Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st trains at Sussex County Fairgrounds [Image 18 of 24]

    21st trains at Sussex County Fairgrounds

    AUGUSTA, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tricia Madrigal, assistant operations training noncommissioned officer, packages evidence at a simulated crime scene during a training exercise at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, Augusta, New Jersey, May 5, 2022. The 21st identifies chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances; assesses and advises civil authorities on response measures to man-made or natural disasters. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    VIRIN: 220505-Z-AL508-1284
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st trains at Sussex County Fairgrounds [Image 24 of 24], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New Jersey Air National Guard
    New Jersey Army National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    N.J.
    NJNG

