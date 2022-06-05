Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RADM Rock Visits NSGL [Image 11 of 11]

    RADM Rock Visits NSGL

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (May 6, 2022) Rear Adm. Charles "Chip" Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, visited Naval Station Great Lakes and presented Sailors and civilians with awards during an awards-at-quarters. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 13:26
    Photo ID: 7179211
    VIRIN: 220506-N-WX604-1021
    Resolution: 6862x5007
    Size: 859.12 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RADM Rock Visits NSGL [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Awards
    Quarters
    Admiral
    CNRMA
    Great Lakes
    US Navy

