    Racing driver visits Gunfighters

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2019

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Mancuso 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Racing driver Garrett Smithley visits the 149th Fighter Wing aircrew flight equipment shop and is given a tour by Master Sgt. Kentonis McGee, aircrew flight equipment technician, May 5, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. (Air Nation Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Mancuso)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Racing driver visits Gunfighters [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Ryan Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Air National Guard
    Texas Air National Guard
    149th Fighter Wing
    Texas Military Department

