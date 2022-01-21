Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fleet Weather Center San Diego Conducts Change of Command

    Fleet Weather Center San Diego Conducts Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Lt. Molly Harris 

    Command, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography

    Standing before Rear Admiral Ronald J. Piret, Commander, Naval Meteorology Oceanography Command, Captain Kate Hermsdorfer relieves Captain Shane Stoughton, as Commanding Officer of Fleet Weather Center San Diego during a Change of Command Ceremony at Naval Air Station North Island.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 11:44
    Photo ID: 7179010
    VIRIN: 220121-N-WJ330-466
    Resolution: 3849x3007
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Weather Center San Diego Conducts Change of Command, by LT Molly Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Change of Command

    Naval Oceanography

    Fleet Weather Center San Diego

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Naval Oceanography
    Fleet Weather Center San Diego
    itstartswithus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT