An Australian Army Joint Terminal Attack Controller listens to radio data during a training exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 27, 2022. JTACs advise, assist and direct the action of combat aircraft from a forward position on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 09:45
|Photo ID:
|7178701
|VIRIN:
|220427-F-NU502-1182
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|27.58 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Australian, New Zealand JTAC's traiin at Moody [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Australian, New Zealand JTACs train at Moody
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT