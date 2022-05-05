Checkered Flag 22-2 reception working group

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Simon, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation vehicle operator, waits to transport incoming personnel participating in Checkered Flag 22-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 4, 2022. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th- and 5th-generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. The 22-2 iteration of the exercise was held May 9-20, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 09:39
|Photo ID:
|7178675
|VIRIN:
|220505-F-DB615-1210
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
