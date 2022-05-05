Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Checkered Flag 22-2 reception working group [Image 15 of 15]

    Checkered Flag 22-2 reception working group

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Simon, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation vehicle operator, waits to transport incoming personnel participating in Checkered Flag 22-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 4, 2022. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th- and 5th-generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. The 22-2 iteration of the exercise was held May 9-20, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 09:39
    Photo ID: 7178675
    VIRIN: 220505-F-DB615-1210
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkered Flag 22-2 reception working group [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    TAGS

    LRS
    SFS
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    Air Dominance
    Checkered Flag
    Checkered Flag 22-2

