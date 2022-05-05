Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Checkered Flag 22-2 reception working group [Image 14 of 15]

    Checkered Flag 22-2 reception working group

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A bus is staged to transport incoming personnel participating in Checkered Flag 22-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May, 5, 2022. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th- and 5th-generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. The 22-2 iteration of the exercise was held May 9-20, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 09:38
    Photo ID: 7178673
    VIRIN: 220505-F-DB615-1161
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkered Flag 22-2 reception working group [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    TAGS

    LRS
    SFS
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    Air Dominance
    Checkered Flag
    Checkered Flag 22-2

