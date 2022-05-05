Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    It takes Bulls! [Image 18 of 19]

    It takes Bulls!

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Dixon, assigned to Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, ground guides a Stryker fighting vehicle during the troop’s situational training exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 5, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 03:58
    Photo ID: 7178407
    VIRIN: 220505-A-HE359-0120
    Resolution: 5454x3636
    Size: 16.56 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It takes Bulls! [Image 19 of 19], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    It takes Bulls!
    It takes Bulls!
    It takes Bulls!
    It takes Bulls!
    It takes Bulls!
    It takes Bulls!
    It takes Bulls!
    It takes Bulls!
    It takes Bulls!
    It takes Bulls!
    It takes Bulls!
    It takes Bulls!
    It takes Bulls!
    It takes Bulls!
    It takes Bulls!
    It takes Bulls!
    It takes Bulls!
    It takes Bulls!
    It takes Bulls!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2CR
    always ready
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT