U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Dixon, assigned to Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, ground guides a Stryker fighting vehicle during the troop’s situational training exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 5, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 03:58
|Photo ID:
|7178407
|VIRIN:
|220505-A-HE359-0120
|Resolution:
|5454x3636
|Size:
|16.56 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, It takes Bulls! [Image 19 of 19], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT