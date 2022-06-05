Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokosuka USO and FFSC host military spouse appreciation day event at CFAY [Image 5 of 5]

    Yokosuka USO and FFSC host military spouse appreciation day event at CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 6, 2022) – Military spouses serve themselves a complimentary lunch in front of the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) commissary, during the annual base event for Military Spouse Appreciation Day. Military Spouse Appreciation Day is meant to acknowledge the significant contributions, support, and sacrifices of military spouses. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Conner Houghtaling)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 02:07
    Photo ID: 7178331
    VIRIN: 220506-N-OC882-1060
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokosuka USO and FFSC host military spouse appreciation day event at CFAY [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokosuka USO and FFSC host military spouse appreciation day event at CFAY
    Yokosuka USO and FFSC host military spouse appreciation day event at CFAY
    Yokosuka USO and FFSC host military spouse appreciation day event at CFAY
    Yokosuka USO and FFSC host military spouse appreciation day event at CFAY
    Yokosuka USO and FFSC host military spouse appreciation day event at CFAY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day
    CNRJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT