Yokosuka USO and FFSC host military spouse appreciation day event at CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 6, 2022) – Military spouses serve themselves a complimentary lunch in front of the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) commissary, during the annual base event for Military Spouse Appreciation Day. Military Spouse Appreciation Day is meant to acknowledge the significant contributions, support, and sacrifices of military spouses. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Conner Houghtaling)

