Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling [Image 21 of 24]

    168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen of the 168th Wing Maintenance Group execute maintenance operations in a simulated degraded environment while wearing protective chemical warfare gear during a readiness exercise at Eielson Air Force Base. Alaska Air National Guard Airmen routinely prepare for contingencies, standing ready to respond to the needs of the state and nation. The 168th Wing ensures rapid delivery of in-flight refueling, providing global reach and vigilance to the U.S. Air Force, sister services, and NATO allies. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 02:09
    Photo ID: 7178310
    VIRIN: 220501-Z-UF872-0062
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 9.44 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling [Image 24 of 24], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling
    168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling
    168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling
    168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling
    168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling
    168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling
    168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling
    168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling
    168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling
    168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling
    168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling
    168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling
    168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling
    168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling
    168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling
    168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling
    168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling
    168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling
    168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling
    168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling
    168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling
    168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling
    168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling
    168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    Air Refueling
    Readiness Exercise
    Alaska Air National Guard
    Chem Gear
    168th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT