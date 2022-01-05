168th Wing trains for contested environment scenarios, delivering in-flight refueling

Airmen of the 168th Wing Maintenance Group execute maintenance operations in a simulated degraded environment while wearing protective chemical warfare gear during a readiness exercise at Eielson Air Force Base. Alaska Air National Guard Airmen routinely prepare for contingencies, standing ready to respond to the needs of the state and nation. The 168th Wing ensures rapid delivery of in-flight refueling, providing global reach and vigilance to the U.S. Air Force, sister services, and NATO allies. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

