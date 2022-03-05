3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion conducts deck landings

Pilots from 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion conduct deck landing qualifications to certify on maritime landings. Pictured is an UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter being secured by US Merchant Marines to the deck of the USNS Sacagewea.

