    3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion conducts deck landings [Image 1 of 2]

    3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion conducts deck landings

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Pilots from 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion conduct deck landing qualifications to certify on maritime landings. Pictured is a US Merchant Marine guiding an HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter on approach to the USNS Sacagewea.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 22:04
    Photo ID: 7177847
    VIRIN: 220503-A-TR140-557
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion conducts deck landings [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

