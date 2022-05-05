Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ODS at Fenway Park [Image 3 of 3]

    ODS at Fenway Park

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command   

    220505-N-TE695-0014 BOSTON (May 5, 2022) Officer Development School (ODS) class 22040 students perform a color guard ceremony before a Red Sox game at Fenway Park, Boston, May 5. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with the training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 18:12
    Photo ID: 7177626
    VIRIN: 220505-N-TE695-0014
    Resolution: 5422x3615
    Size: 5.73 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ODS at Fenway Park [Image 3 of 3], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Officer Development School
    Officer Training Command Newport
    ODS
    OTCN
    ODS 22040

