    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ODS tours USS Constitution [Image 1 of 3]

    ODS tours USS Constitution

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command   

    220505-N-TE695-0002 BOSTON (May 5, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Megan Kearns, assigned to USS Constitution, provides a tour to Officer Development School (ODS) class 22040 students, May 5. USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with the training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Darwin Lam)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 18:12
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ODS tours USS Constitution [Image 3 of 3], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Officer Development School
    Officer Training Command Newport
    ODS
    OTCN
    ODS 22040

