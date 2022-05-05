220505-N-TE695-0002 BOSTON (May 5, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Megan Kearns, assigned to USS Constitution, provides a tour to Officer Development School (ODS) class 22040 students, May 5. USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with the training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Darwin Lam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 18:12 Photo ID: 7177624 VIRIN: 220505-N-TE695-0002 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.27 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ODS tours USS Constitution [Image 3 of 3], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.