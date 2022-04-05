Best Warrior Competition Foot March

MRO1 Luis Covarrubias-Villagra, Chilean Naval Marines, shakes the hand and gives a cup of water to, Staff Sgt. Terell Carter, 147th Attack Wing, Texas Air National Guard, after Terell completes the 6 mile foot march during the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Swift, Texas, May 4, 2022. The friendly, three-day competition challenges service members on professional military knowledge, marksmanship, obstacle course and land navigation. The Army winners of this event will move on to represent Texas at the National Guard’s Region V Best Warrior Competition.

