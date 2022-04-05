Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Warrior Competition Foot March [Image 10 of 19]

    Best Warrior Competition Foot March

    BASTROP, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mark Scovell 

    Texas Military Department

    Staff Sgt. Eric Rodriguez, Recruiting and Retension Command, Texas Army National Guard, competes in a 6 mile foot march during the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Swift, Texas, May 4, 2022. The friendly, three-day competition challenges service members on professional military knowledge, marksmanship, obstacle course and land navigation. The Army winners of this event will move on to represent Texas at the National Guard’s Region V Best Warrior Competition.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 17:29
    Photo ID: 7177477
    VIRIN: 220504-Z-AY590-015
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: BASTROP, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warrior Competition Foot March [Image 19 of 19], by SFC Mark Scovell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CHILE
    BWC
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition
    Chilean Naval Marines

