    JBA celebrates Earth Week [Image 3 of 3]

    JBA celebrates Earth Week

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew John Braman 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Joint Base Andrews leadership participate in a tree planting ceremony near the base dormitories at Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 21, 2022. Joint Base Andrews has held a tree planting event for 37 consecutive years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 15:33
    Photo ID: 7177219
    VIRIN: 220421-F-VY285-1077
    Resolution: 6272x4480
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBA celebrates Earth Week [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Green
    Clean
    Recycle
    Earth
    JBA

