Joint Base Andrews leadership participate in a tree planting ceremony near the base dormitories at Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 21, 2022. Joint Base Andrews has held a tree planting event for 37 consecutive years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 15:33
|Photo ID:
|7177219
|VIRIN:
|220421-F-VY285-1077
|Resolution:
|6272x4480
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBA celebrates Earth Week [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT