ANGRC Command Center, CAT undergoes $3.5M modernization, strengthens Air Guard warfighter

An alarm goes off in the Crisis Action Team (CAT) facility located at the Air National Guard Readiness Center (ANGRC), Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, April 6, 2022. The ANGRC CAT and Command Center underwent a $3.5 million renovation that modernized facility capabilities to better serve Air Guard contingency operations domestically and globally. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

