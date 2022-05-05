Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintaining the mission [Image 3 of 3]

    Maintaining the mission

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct routine maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III as another C-17 assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing flies a training mission over the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, May 5, 2022. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area.(U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 13:14
    Photo ID: 7176829
    VIRIN: 220505-F-UJ876-1074
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintaining the mission [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

