Navy helps at Habitat for Humanity Store

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. -- (MAY 3, 2022) U.S. Navy Chief Sonar Technician (Submarines) Gerald Carin from Barnesville, Ohio hauls a carpet out of a tractor trailer truck at ReStore, Habitat for Humanity's resale store. Six Sailors from USS New Jersey moved nearly 21,000 lbs of carpeting to a pile where buyers could pick through it.

ReStore Resource Supervisor Mike Esola said, "These volunteers are our favorite ones to have. Not just anyone can do what these guys did today. It makes a huge difference to our business to have these carpets ready for sale -- it does a lot more good than people understand."

The Navy has done over 20 humanitarian aid and community outreach projects in the greater Trenton, NJ area this week as part of Navy Week Trenton. Navy Week events are designed to build awareness of the Navy across the United States. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan

