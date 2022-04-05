Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors receive training from Navy Region West Chief Recruiter

    Sailors receive training from Navy Region West Chief Recruiter

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Daniel Rachal 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Navy Recruiting Command Chief Recruiter, Master Chief Kevin Kikawa, conducts training with recruiters from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland, attached to Navy Recruiting Station Boise, Idaho, on May 4th, 2022.(Photo by Dan Rachal/NTAG Portland Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 09:58
    Photo ID: 7176248
    VIRIN: 220504-N-OA487-1002
    Resolution: 2118x1412
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors receive training from Navy Region West Chief Recruiter, by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Navy #recruiting #Idaho #Boise #Sailor #recruiter #CNRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT