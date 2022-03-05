Gen. Funk, Commanding General, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, speaks to representatives of Hampton Roads Chapter of the ROCKS, Inc. about recruiting and developing diverse future Leaders in the United States Army.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 08:21 Photo ID: 7176050 VIRIN: 220503-A-UJ498-257 Resolution: 2946x3013 Size: 1.46 MB Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen Paul E. Funk II speaks to members of HRC ROCKS, Inc. [Image 2 of 2], by Nina Borgeson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.