Gen Paul E. Funk II speaks to members of HRC ROCKS, Inc.

Gen. Funk, Commanding General, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, speaks to representatives of Hampton Roads Chapter of the ROCKS, Inc. about recruiting and developing diverse future Leaders in the United States Army.

Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US