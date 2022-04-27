82nd Airborne Division conduct Airborne operation in Poland

A Paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division prepares to jump from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter onto a drop zone in Błędów Desert, Poland, April 27, 2022. More than 480 Paratroopers took part in the airborne operation to maintain their airborne proficiency and set the conditions for follow-on jump in support of Exercise Swift Response 22 in Latvia.The Division headquarters and its 3rd Brigade Combat Team have been deployed to Poland as part of the strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO Allies against aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

