    82nd Airborne Division conduct Airborne operation in Poland [Image 6 of 10]

    82nd Airborne Division conduct Airborne operation in Poland

    POLAND

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Airborne Division

    A Paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division prepares to jump from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter onto a drop zone in Błędów Desert, Poland, April 27, 2022. More than 480 Paratroopers took part in the airborne operation to maintain their airborne proficiency and set the conditions for follow-on jump in support of Exercise Swift Response 22 in Latvia.The Division headquarters and its 3rd Brigade Combat Team have been deployed to Poland as part of the strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO Allies against aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 06:48
    Photo ID: 7175857
    VIRIN: 220427-A-HK139-574
    Resolution: 1791x2686
    Size: 799.33 KB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division conduct Airborne operation in Poland [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    82ndAirborneDivision
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022
    AmericasContingencyCorps

