82nd Airborne Division conduct Airborne operation in Poland

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division descend onto a drop zone in Błędów Desert, Poland after jumping from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, April 27, 2022. More than 480 Paratroopers took part in the airborne operation to maintain their airborne proficiency and set the conditions for follow-on jump in support of Exercise Swift Response 22 in Latvia. The Division headquarters and its 3rd Brigade Combat Team have been deployed to Poland since February as part of the strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO Allies and partners against aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 Photo ID: 7175853 by SGT Catessa Palone