Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership

U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group practice multi- team multi- breach drills during Exercise Trojan Footprint 2022 near Szolnok, Hungary, April 26, 2022. Exercise Trojan Footprint is the premier special operations forces exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability of SOF to counter myriad threats, increases integration with conventional forces and enhances interoperability with our NATO allies and European partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins)

Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Location: SZOLNOK, HU