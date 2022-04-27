Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Meneses, 27th Special Operations Mission Support Group Mission Sustainment Team Air Transportation specialist, provides security for two U-28A Draco II aircraft during Exercise Trojan Footprint in Lielvarde, Latvia April 27, 2022. Trojan Footprint is the premier special operations forces exercise in Europe. The exercise focuses on improving the ability of SOF to counter a myriad of threats, increases integration with conventional forces an enhances ineroperability with our NATO Allies and European Partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz)

