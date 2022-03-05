Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ID Hosts Week of the Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 3]

    2ID Hosts Week of the Warrior Competition

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Capt. Osvaldo Olmos 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    The 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division kicks off their “Week of the Warrior” competition May 2, 2022 on Camp Casey, Republic of Korea. The first day consisted of an Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, Engagement Skills Trainer scenario engagements, and Combat Water Survival Training. (U.S. Army by Capt. Osvaldo Olmos)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    TAGS

    2ID
    2CAB
    Week of the Warrior
    210th FAB
    2ID Rotational
    2IDSB

