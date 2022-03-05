The 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division kicks off their “Week of the Warrior” competition May 2, 2022 on Camp Casey, Republic of Korea. The first day consisted of an Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, Engagement Skills Trainer scenario engagements, and Combat Water Survival Training. (U.S. Army by Capt. Osvaldo Olmos)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 02:15
|Photo ID:
|7175663
|VIRIN:
|220503-A-SE650-079
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2ID Hosts Week of the Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Osvaldo Olmos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
