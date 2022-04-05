Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Warrior Competition [Image 13 of 14]

    Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Oscar Toscano 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers from 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division arrive to Camp Humphreys for the final assessment of the competition, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 4, 2022. Soldiers participated in the competition using basic soldiering skills in land navigation, marksmanship, weapons and tactical operations throughout the course. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Oscar Toscano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 23:53
    Photo ID: 7175540
    VIRIN: 220504-A-OT114-1620
    Resolution: 5370x3580
    Size: 7.82 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warrior Competition [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROK
    Stronger Together
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Featurehighlight
    armynewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT