2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division host the Week of the Warrior Competition, Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, May 3, 2022. The competitors were required to qualify performing the new Army marksmanship M4A1 carbine qualification course with an integration of barriers, constant reloading and transitioning firing positions. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Oscar Toscano)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 23:25
|Photo ID:
|7175514
|VIRIN:
|220503-A-OT114-1046
|Resolution:
|5079x3386
|Size:
|6.97 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Warrior Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
