Pentagon Press Briefing

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds a press briefing, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 4, 2022. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 16:45
|Photo ID:
|7174940
|VIRIN:
|220504-D-TT977-0300
|Resolution:
|6810x4540
|Size:
|11.22 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
