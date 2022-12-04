Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Cookie Drop 2022 [Image 5 of 6]

    Operation Cookie Drop 2022

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Hannah Clifton 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Hoosier Girl Scouts donated cookies to the Indiana National Guard and USO at the Indiana National Guard headquarters, Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Indianapolis, Ind. The Indiana National Guard is tasked with distributing the cookies to armories and locations of all military branches around the state.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 16:46
    Photo ID: 7174936
    VIRIN: 220412-Z-YR542-1050
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Cookie Drop 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Hannah Clifton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indiana National Guard
    Girl Scouts
    Operation Cookie Drop

