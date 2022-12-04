Operation Cookie Drop 2022

Hoosier Girl Scouts donated cookies to the Indiana National Guard and USO at the Indiana National Guard headquarters, Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Indianapolis, Ind. The Indiana National Guard is tasked with distributing the cookies to armories and locations of all military branches around the state.

