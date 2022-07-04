Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Bronco Battalion - Semester's End [Image 20 of 20]

    The Bronco Battalion - Semester's End

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Thomas Alvarez 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    In early April, cadets from the Bronco Battalion of Boise State University gathered on Gowen Field to complete the Army Combat Fitness Test. As cadets run around the track to finish up the Army Combat Fitness Test, fellow cadets who completed the run shout encouragement to those still running.

    The Spring Semester of 2022 is nearing completion and the cadets of the Boise State University Army ROTC Bronco Battalion remained active through April as they marched toward the finish line. Cadets completed the Army Combat Fitness Test, a 12 and 8 mile Ruck March along the City of Boise Green Belt Trail, and a personal development workshop on establishing financial stability. Several cadets will receive their commission as 2Lt.s In the Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard on May 6, 2022, and graduate the following day, May 7, 2022.

    ROTC
    Boise State University
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Army National Guard
    U.S.Army
    Bronco Battalion

