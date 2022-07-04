The Bronco Battalion - Semester's End

In early April, cadets from the Bronco Battalion of Boise State University gathered on Gowen Field to complete the Army Combat Fitness Test.



The Spring Semester of 2022 is nearing completion and the cadets of the Boise State University Army ROTC Bronco Battalion remained active through April as they marched toward the finish line. Cadets completed the Army Combat Fitness Test, a 12 and 8 mile Ruck March along the City of Boise Green Belt Trail, and a personal development workshop on establishing financial stability. Several cadets will receive their commission as 2Lt.s In the Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard on May 6, 2022, and graduate the following day, May 7, 2022.

