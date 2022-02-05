Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month proclamation is displayed at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 2, 2022. U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, signed the proclamation declaring May as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 12:46 Photo ID: 7174049 VIRIN: 220502-F-NO318-1026 Resolution: 4624x3083 Size: 6.94 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Asian American and Pacific Islander proclamation signing [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Trenten Walters and A1C Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.